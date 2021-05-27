Chip Scale Packaged (CSP) LEDs Supply and Demand Outlook to 2030
"PMI's publication of the Chip Scale Packaged (CSP) LEDs Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Chip Scale Packaged (CSP) LEDs and the considerations involved in implementation. The report reviews the growing market for Chip Scale Packaged (CSP) LEDs, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Lumileds
- OSRAM
- Samsung
- Seoul Semiconductor
- LG Innotek
- Cree
- Genesis Photonics
- Nichia
- EPISTAR
- Lumens
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
Global chip scale packaged (CSP) LEDs market by type:
- Low & Mid-Power
- High-Power
Global chip scale packaged (CSP) LEDs market by application:
- Backlighting Unit (BLU)
- General Lighting
- Flash Lighting
- Automotive
Global chip scale packaged (CSP) LEDs market by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
