Automatic Tolling Systems Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2024 | STMicroelectronics, EFKON, TagMaster, Raytheon, TransCore

Global Automatic Tolling Systems Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Automatic tolling systems are now enabling a growing range of digital payment services when accessing restricted areas, parking lots, toll bridges and other controlled areas, including zones subject to congestion charges or urban toll schemes.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automatic Tolling Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: STMicroelectronics, EFKON, TagMaster, Raytheon, TransCore, Kapsch AG, Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Conduent, Siemens, Thales, Neology, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc

This study considers the Automatic Tolling Systems value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

AVI Technology

AVC Technology

DSRC Technology

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Toll Roads

Toll Bridges

Toll Tunnels

Parking Lots

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automatic Tolling Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automatic Tolling Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automatic Tolling Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automatic Tolling Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automatic Tolling Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

