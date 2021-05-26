Global Digital Oilfield Market Size, Share, Trends, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges 2020 By 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Digital Oilfield Market”, this report helps to analyze top Key Players, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The Global Digital Oilfield Market was valued at USD 23,235.15 Million in the year 2018. Growing Exploration & Production (E&P) activities across the globe, exploration of shale resources as well as CAPEX improvement in upstream sector, technological advancements coupled with the rising demand for reduction in production costs as well as growing safety concerns are the major factors impelling the market growth. Further, environmental benefits include reduction in CO2 emission and avoiding oil spills which has been propelling the digital oilfield market.

Global Digital Oilfield market has gained importance as increasing consumption requirement influences the exploration of offshore oilfields using digital technologies like Big Data, IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things), SCADA system, sensors, real-time data analysis, robots and drones. These markets are influenced by many factors including fluctuating crude oil and natural gas prices, changing consumer preferences, growing concern to reduce greenhouse emission and the overall strength of the economy.

Based on the End Process, the Production Optimization is estimated to account for the largest share over the forecast period. It includes measuring, modelling, analyzing and prioritizing functions to implement in a well or reservoir to improve its productivity.

Among the regions, Americas currently leads the Digital Oilfield market owing to considerable investments planned in offshore deep water and ultra-deep water drilling activities and growing number of oil and gas wells. Moreover, countries like China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran are expected to grow faster owing to increased investment in the upstream sector.

Scope of the Report

Global Digital Oilfield Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Technology: Hardware, Software & Services, Data Storage Solutions

Analysis by End-Process: Reservoir Optimization, Production Optimization, Drilling Optimization, Others

Analysis by Application: Offshore, Onshore

Americas, Europe, APAC, MEA (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Technology: Hardware, Software & Services, Data Storage Solutions

Analysis by End-Process: Reservoir Optimization, Production Optimization, Drilling Optimization, Others

Analysis by Application: Offshore, Onshore

Country Analysis –

U.S., Canada, Mexico, Russia, Norway, United Kingdom, India, China, Saudi Arabia, Iran (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Technology: Hardware, Software & Services, Data Storage Solutions

Analysis by End-Process: Reservoir Optimization, Production Optimization, Drilling Optimization, Others

Analysis by Application: Offshore, Onshore

Company Analysis –

Kongsberg Gruppen, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weir Group, National Oilwell Varco, Siemens, Sinopec Corporation, Baker Hughes Inc., Honeywell International, Weatherford International.

Major Point of TOC:

Report scope & Methodology Strategic Recommendations Global Oil & Gas Industry Outlook Global Digital Oilfield Market: Sizing and Forecast Global Digital Oilfield Market Segmentation By Technology (By Value) Global Digital Oilfield Market Segmentation By End-Process (By Value) Global Digital Oilfield Market Segmentation By Application (By Value) Global Digital Oilfield Market: Regional Analysis Americas Digital Oilfield Market: Segmentation By Technology, End-Process, Application (2019-2024) Europe Digital Oilfield Market: Segmentation By Technology, End-Process, Application (2019-2024) Asia Pacific Digital Oilfield Market: Segmentation By Technology, End-Process, Application (2019-2024) Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market: Segmentation By Technology, End-Process, Application (2019-2024) Global Digital Oilfield Market Dynamics Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis Competitive Landscape Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

