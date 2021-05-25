Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Expected to Reach $7.67 billion by 2027 – Medtronic, NuVasive, Computational Diagnostics, SpecialtyCare, Natus Medical, IntraNerve, inomed Medizintechnik, Accurate Monitoring, Nihon Kohden, Moberg Research

Sameer Joshi

Pune, January 17,2020

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring market is accounted for $3.47 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $7.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of chronic disorders, rising volume of surgeries and increasing emphasis on patient safety during complicated surgeries are some of the driving factors for the market growth. However, lack of awareness of these applications may restrain the market growth.

Intraoperative neuromonitoring is the use of electrophysiological methods to monitor the functional integrity of certain neural structures during surgery. It detects the key neural structures in the surgical times, and can help reduce and stop impairment and postoperative damage.

Based on Source, Outsourced Monitoring segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Outsourced provider can purchase one device and work for many hospitals in the same local area. Outsourcing eliminates the need for hospitals to incur capital expenditure for the purchase of these equipment and bear its maintenance cost. By geography, Asia Pacific is is going to have a lucrative growth due to rising awareness about patient safety during surgery and growing medical tourism in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market include Medtronic plc, NuVasive, Inc, Computational Diagnostics, Inc, SpecialtyCare, Natus Medical Incorporated, IntraNerve, LLC, inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Accurate Monitoring LLC, Nihon Kohden Corporation and Moberg Research, Inc.

Modalities Covered:

– Electromyography (EMG)

– Sub-Sensory Evoked Potentials

– Motor Evoked Potentials (MEPs)

– Transcranial Motor Evoked Potentials (TcMEPs)

– Electroencephalography (EEG)

– Mapping of Motor Cortex

Sources Covered:

– Insourced Monitoring

– Outsourced Monitoring

Products & Services Covered:

– Systems

– Accessories

– Services

Applications Covered:

– Spinal Surgery

– Neurosurgery

– Vascular Surgery

– ENT Surgery

– Orthopedic Surgery

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

– Hospitals

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

