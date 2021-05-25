Global Colorants Market -Analysis by Product Type by Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast 2020 to 2024
“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Colorants Market”, this report helps to analyze top Key Players, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
Global Colorants Market was valued at USD 46600 Million in the year 2018. The increasing demand for colorants in the packaging end-use industry due to the growing importance of aesthetics in packaging products and increasing use of colorants in the plastics and paints & coatings applications is driving the colorants market.
Rising consumption of colorants in the various end-use industries including chemical, coatings, paints, construction, plastic, and others are the key driving factors for colorant market.
Scope of the Report
Global Colorants Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Colorants Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis by Product Type: Dyes, Pigments
Analysis by Source: Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants
Analysis by End User: Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Textile, Paper and Printings, Plastics, Automotive
Regional Analysis – North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Colorants Market– Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Product Type: Dyes, Pigments
Analysis By Source: Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants
Analysis By End User: Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Textile, Paper and Printings, Plastics, Automotive
Country Analysis – USA, Canada, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Colorants Market– Size, Growth, Forecast, By Value
Analysis By Product Type: Dyes, Pigments
Analysis By Source: Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants
Analysis By End User: Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Textile, Paper and Printings, Plastics, Automotive
Other Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape
Leading Companies
Key Developments
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints
Market Trends
SWOT Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Company Analysis – Clariant, Sun Chemical, Poly One Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Atul Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Lanxess AG, Aarti Industries, Flint Group.
Customization of the Report
The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Report scope & Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
Chapter Two: Strategic Recommendations
2.1 Ongoing Collaborations including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions to expand the business
2.2 Contribution in Research and Development activities to diversify the colorants segment.
Chapter Three: Global Speciality Chemical Industry Outlook
Chapter Four: Global Colorants Market Product Outlook
Chapter Five: Global Colorants Market: An Analysis
5.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2014-2024
Chapter Six: Global Colorants Market Segmentation By Product Type (By Value)
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Colorants Market: By Product Type
6.2 Dyes– Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
6.3 Pigments- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
Chapter Seven: Global Colorants Market Segmentation By Source (By Value)
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Colorants: By Source
7.2 Natural Colorants– Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
7.3 Synthetic Colorants- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
Chapter Eight: Global Colorants Market Segmentation By End-User (By Value)
8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Colorants: By End-User
8.2 Packaging– Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
8.3 Paints and Coatings- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
8.4 Food and Beverages– Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
8.5 Textile- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)…
Chapter Nine: Global Colorants Market: Regional Analysis
9.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Colorants Market: By Region
Chapter Ten: North America Colorants Market: Segmentation By Product, Source, End-User (2019-2024)
10.1 North America Colorants Market: Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 North America Colorants Market – Prominent Companies
10.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Dyes, Pigments)
10.4 Market Segmentation By Source (Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants)
10.5 Market Segmentation By End-User (Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Textile, Paper and Printings, Plastics, Automotive)…
Chapter Eleven: Asia Pacific Colorants Market: Segmentation By Product, Source, End-User (2019-2024)
11.1 Asia Pacific Colorants Market: Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Asia Pacific Colorants Market – Prominent Companies
11.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Dyes, Pigments)
11.4 Market Segmentation By Source (Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants)
11.5 Market Segmentation By End-User (Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Textile, Paper and Printings, Plastics, Automotive)
11.6 Asia Pacific Colorants Market: Country Analysis
11.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Colorants Market – By Country, By Value (Year-2024)…
Chapter Twelve: Europe Colorants Market: Segmentation By Product, Source, End-User (2019-2024)
12.1 Europe Colorants Market: Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2 Europe Colorants Market – Prominent Companies
12.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Dyes, Pigments)
12.4 Market Segmentation By Source (Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants)
12.5 Market Segmentation By End-User (Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Textile, Paper and Printings, Plastics, Automotive)
12.6 Europe Colorants Market: Country Analysis
12.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Colorants Market – By Country, By Value (Year-2024)…
Chapter Thirteen: Rest of World Colorants Market: Segmentation By Product, Source, End-User (2019-2024)
13.1 Rest of World Colorants Market: Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
13.2 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Dyes, Pigments)
13.3 Market Segmentation By Source (Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants)
13.4 Market Segmentation By End-User (Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Textile, Paper and Printings, Plastics, Automotive)
Chapter Fourteen: Global Colorants Market Dynamics
14.1 Global Colorants Market Drivers
14.2 Global Colorants Market Restraints
14.3 Global Colorants Market Trends
Chapter Fifteen: Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
15.1 Market Attractiveness
15.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Colorants Market – By Technology (Year 2024)
15.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Colorants Market – By End-Process (Year 2024)
15.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Colorants Market – By Application (Year-2024)
15.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Digital Colorants Market – By Region, By Value, (Year-2024)
15.2 Strategic Analysis
15.2.1 New Product Development
15.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter Sixteen: Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Share Analysis
16.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)
16.3 SWOT Analysis
16.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
Chapter Seventeen: Supply Chain
Chapter Eighteen: Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
18.1 Clariant
18.2 Sun Chemical
18.3 Poly One Corporation
18.4 Cabot Corporation
18.5 Atul Limited
18.6 Huntsman Corporation
18.7 Ferro Corporation
18.8 Lanxess AG
18.9 Aarti Industries
18.10 Flint Group
