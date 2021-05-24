Automotive Lightning Equipment Market Scope and Outlook, Future Forecasts to 2027|HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, OSRAM GmbH., General Electric Company

The lighting system of automobile consists of lighting and signaling devices which are mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a vehicle. It increases the visibility during darkness and bad weather conditions. Automobile lights act as the warning signals and they showcase information about the presence, position, size, speed and direction of an automotive.

Passenger and pedestrian safety regulations and increased demand for luxury, comfort, and ambience are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of automotive lightning equipment market whereas high cost of LEDs act as a restraining factor for this market. Increased popularity of ambient lighting is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

The “Global Automotive Lightning Equipment Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive lightning equipment industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive lightning equipment market with detailed market segmentation by technology, vehicle type, application, service providers and geography. The global automotive lightning equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive lightning equipment market based on technology, vehicle type, application and service providers. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall automotive lightning equipment market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key automotive lightning equipment market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, OSRAM GmbH., General Electric Company, Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. and Valeo S.A. among others.

Table Of Contents:

Introduction Automotive Lightning Equipment Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Lightning Equipment Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Lightning Equipment Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Automotive Lightning Equipment Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

