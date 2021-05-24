Aquaponics Market Future Forecast Till 2026 | Aonefarm, Lucky Clays Fresh, Aponic, Backyard Aquaponics, Nelson and Pade, Green Life Aquaponics

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune

According to Publisher, the Global Aquaponics market is accounted for $534.34 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2016.36 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.9%. Growing demand for biological fruits and vegetables, technical expansion within traditional Agri & aquaculture and increasing population are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, initial speculation cost is hampering the market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Aonefarm

Lucky Clays Fresh

Aponic Ltd

Backyard Aquaponics

Nelson and Pade

Green Life Aquaponics

PentairAES

Gothic Arch Greenhouses

Stuppy

ECF Farm Systems

Urban Farmers

Aquaponic Lynx

Aquaponics Place LLC

AquaCal AutoPilot Inc.

Japan Aquaponics

Evo Farm

Water Farmers

NutraPonics Canada Corporation

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016554

What is the Dynamics of Aquaponics Market?

Aquaponics is the system of irrigating plants and fish together in equally beneficial series. It is the maintainable form of agriculture which integrates conventional aquaculture and hydroponics leading to the development of fishes and plants composed in synergetic surroundings.

What is the SCOPE of Aquaponics Market?

Depending on the geography, Europe is the regional market leader for aquaponics market due to the increasing demand for biological food along with technical revolutions are the factors driving the market growth. Funding by the European Union to promote adaptation of aquaponics method is also expected to substitute the market growth in the region.

What is the Market Segmentation?

Based on the product, the Cucumber segment is anticipated to grow as it avoids the common problem of fruit rot related to cucumber farming. Cucumbers, along with other members of the Cucurbitaceous family including squash, zucchini, and melons, are excellent high-value summer vegetables. They are perfect plants to grow in media bed units as they have a big root structure.

What is the Regional Framework of Aquaponics Market?

Component Types Covered:

– Bio-Filter

– Rearing Tanks

– Settling Basins

– Hydroponics Subsystem

– Fish Tanks

– Soil-Free Plant Bed

– Clarifiers

– Filter Tanks

– Degassing Tanks

– Troughs

– Sump

– Base Additions Tank

– Tubes

– Pumps

– Other Component Types

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016554

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald