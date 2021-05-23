Europe Automotive Logistics Market 2020: Global Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | DHL International, DSV A/S, GEODIS, KUEHNE NAGEL International AG, Nippon Express

Name: Sameer Joshi

The Europe automotive logistics market accounted for US$ 43.25 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 80.58 Bn in 2027. The significant number of partnerships among automobile manufacturers & logistics partners and increased focus on expanding the number of automobile manufacturing units across the globe are the key drivers boosting the automotive logistics market growth. Moreover, the European automobile manufacturers create ample opportunities for automotive logistics providers, which in turn is anticipated to boost the market growth in the near future. However, the Increasing Complexities in the Supply Chain Business is expected to hinder the growth of automotive logistics market. Any supply chain in the market is always influenced by various external factors, including fluctuations in fuel costs, supplier/buyer relationships, consumer behavior, and partner ecosystem. Designing and planning supply chains for their customers involves consistent coordination with other tasks such as warehousing, transporting, designing facilities, order collections, goods distribution, managing orders, and also certain facets of customer service.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:- CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG), DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post AG), DSV A/S, GEODIS, KUEHNE + NAGEL International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., Ryder System, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc., and United Parcel Service, Inc. Group among others.

What is the Dynamics of Europe Automotive Logistics Market?

Additionally, harmonic relations between each of the trading partner is vital for smooth operations overall. Even with the potential business benefits offered by the automotive logistics companies for supply chain management, the contract based process comes under consistent scrutiny for the reason of being outsourced and dependence on the third party for business. Security of sensitive & confidential data is one of the primary reasons for the slow acceptance of the technology in the automotive industry, which is restraining the growth of automotive logistics market.

What is the SCOPE of Europe Automotive Logistics Market?

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Europe Automotive Logistics growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Europe Automotive Logistics through the segments and sub-segments.

What is the Regional Framework of Europe Automotive Logistics Market?

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Europe Automotive Logistics.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Europe Automotive Logistics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Industry Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations and Join Ventures

New Product Launches

Expansions and Other Strategic Developments

Key Developments

The reports cover key developments in the Europe Automotive Logistics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events.

Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The market players from Europe Automotive Logistics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Europe Automotive Logistics in the global market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Logistics Market Landscape Europe Automotive Logistics Market – Key Industry Dynamics Automotive Logistics Market – Europe Analysis Europe Automotive Logistics Market Analysis – By Type Europe Automotive Logistics Market Analysis – By Services Europe Automotive Logistics Market Analysis – By Sector Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

