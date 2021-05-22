Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization

Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the global ABUS market between 2015 and 2025. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the projected period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends in all seven regions, which influence the current nature and future status of the ABUS market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This XploreMR report examines the ABUS market for the period 2015–2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into advancements in the ABUS market, which is significantly transforming global businesses and enterprises. Increasing prevalence of breast cancer coupled with rising demand for advanced screening techniques is predicted to increase number of installation of ABUS worldwide. This is expected to bolster growth of the ABUS market over the next five to six years. Increasing government support for use of advanced imaging techniques for breast cancer, especially among women with dense breasts across the globe is expected to drive growth of ABUS market during the forecast period. Companies are focused on penetrating untapped market of Asia Pacific, where increasing prevalence of breast cancer among women with dense breasts is contributing towards demand for ABUS installations.

The ABUS market report starts with an overview of the ABUS market in terms of value and volume. Moreover, this section includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the ABUS market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in the ABUS Market report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/772

The global ABUS market is segmented on the basis of end user and region. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic imaging laboratories. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size and volume analysis for ABUS instruments across the globe.

As highlighted earlier, the ABUS market is segmented on the basis of end user and region to make the study more comprehensive. The subsequent sections provide detailed analysis on the end user and region of the ABUS market report. The sections provide detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS Analysis.

The next section of the report highlights ABUS adoption by region. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the ABUS ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the ABUS market. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to growth of the ABUS market worldwide, as well as analyses the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa.

All the above sections, by end user and region, evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the ABUS market for the period 2015 –2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the ABUS market size, we have also considered revenue generated by the ABUS manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the ABUS market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the ABUS market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand and economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the ABUS market.

Browse Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/report/772/automated-breast-ultrasound-system-market

As previously highlighted, the ABUs market is split into a number of segments. All the ABUS segments in terms of end user and regions are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the ABUS market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the ABUS market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of ABUS for breast cancer detection in women with dense breasts across the globe in the near future, XploreMR developed the ABUS Market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, ABUS Competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in ABUS product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are ABUS manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the ABUS value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in ABUS marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the ABUS space. Key competitors covered in terms of manufacturers are General Electric Co., Siemens A.G., Hitachi Ltd. and SonoCiné Inc.

Key Segments Covered By End User Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Laboratories

Key Regions/Countries Covered North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Western Europe EU5 Nordics Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA

Key Companies General Electric Co. Siemens A.G. Hitachi Ltd. SonoCiné Inc.

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/772/SL

About Us

XploreMR is one of the world’s leading resellers of high-quality market research reports. We feature in-depth reports from some of the world’s most reputed market research companies and international organizations. We serve across a broad spectrum – from Fortune 500 to small and medium businesses. Our clients trust us for our unwavering focus onquality and affordability. We believe high price should not be a bottleneck for organizations looking to gain access to quality information.

Contact us:

XploreMR

111 North Market Street, Suite 300,

San Jose, CA 95113, United States

Ph.No: +16692840108

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald