Adaptive Traffic Control System Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019 – 2027
Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the Adaptive Traffic Control System market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Adaptive Traffic Control System market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Adaptive Traffic Control System market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
Queries addressed in the Adaptive Traffic Control System market report:
- What opportunities are present for the Adaptive Traffic Control System market players to enhance their business footprint?
- What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Adaptive Traffic Control System ?
- Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?
- For what purposes, is Adaptive Traffic Control System being utilized?
- How many units of Adaptive Traffic Control System is estimated to be sold in 2019?
Key Players Operating in Global Adaptive Traffic Control System Market
- TRL Krosaki Refractories Limited
- Atkins Group (SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.)
- Cubic Corporation
- EFKON INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
- Siemens AG
- Swarco Holding
- TransCore Atlantic LLC
- IBM Corporation
- CMS COMPUTERS LIMITED.
- IntelliVision (Nortek Security & Control LLC.)
- Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Adaptive Traffic Control System Market: Regional Overview
- North America is expected to dominate the global adaptive traffic control system market in the near future, due to availability of advanced technologies in the region. The adaptive traffic control system market in Asia Pacific and Europe is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years, due to increase in the demand for better infrastructure facilities and growing number of government initiatives for traffic management in these regions. Moreover, increasing adoption of advanced technologies and growing construction activities in Middle East & Africa are driving the market in the region.
Global Adaptive Traffic Control System Market: Research Scope
Global Adaptive Traffic Control System Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Surveillance Cameras
- Display Boards
- Others
- Software
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
- Services
- Consulting & Training
- Support & Maintenance
- Installation & Integrations
Global Adaptive Traffic Control System Market, by Technology
- Inductive Loops
- Video Cameras
- Microwave Radar
Global Adaptive Traffic Control System Market, by System Type
- SCOOT
- SCATS
- OPAC
- RHODES
- ACS Lite
Global Adaptive Traffic Control System Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Nordic
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
Key findings of the Adaptive Traffic Control System market study:
- Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Adaptive Traffic Control System market player.
- Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Adaptive Traffic Control System market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.
- Historical and future progress of the global Adaptive Traffic Control System market.
- Year-on-year growth of the global Adaptive Traffic Control System market in terms of value and volume.
