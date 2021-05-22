2020 Water-based Drilling Fluid Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2019-2025

The global 2020 Water-based Drilling Fluid market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this 2020 Water-based Drilling Fluid market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the 2020 Water-based Drilling Fluid market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the 2020 Water-based Drilling Fluid market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the 2020 Water-based Drilling Fluid market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Schlumberger Limited

DowDuPont

Halliburton

Baker Hughes-a GE Company

Akzo Nobel NV

Weatherford International

Clariant International

Solvay

Gumpro Drilling Fluids Private

Newpark Resources

Orean Hydrocarbons Middle East

Petrochem Performance Chemicals

National Oilwell Varco

Royal Dutch Shell

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fresh Water Drilling Fluid

Brine Drilling Fluid

Other

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

