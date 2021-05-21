Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter's Five Forces analyses.

In this Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

On the basis of solution, the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market report covers the following solutions:

Drivers and Restraints

The continuous advancements in cloud computing and data integration solutions are effectively addressing data handling bottlenecks, which involves analyzing a sizeable volume of high-throughput sequence data. Technological advancements in bioinformatics are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to this vertical and hence propel growth of the global NGS data analysis market in the near future.

The introduction of NGS methods combined with their increasing adoption in clinical diagnosis, genomic research, and for personalized treatment of several diseases are bolstering the demand for precise and rapid sequencing interpretation tools and algorithms that can expedite data analysis. Moreover, the scope of sequencing projects is expected to rise due to the high genetic data output and concurrent drop in the prices of sequencing. This has led to an increased demand for elaborate bioinformatics pipeline with advanced and efficient solutions.

However, infrastructural cost for the development of algorithms and software is anticipated to hold back the market’s growth to some extent. Moreover, time-consuming nature of NGS data analysis is also hampering the market’s growth. This, however, will provide lucrative opportunities for commercial service providers to design and develop newer solutions with faster turnaround times.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market: Geographical Outlook

The NGS data analysis market can be analyzed with respect to the regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the leading market for NGS data analysis due to the presence of some of the established market players in this region. Moreover, the increasing number of NGS research undertakings carried out in Canadian universities is leading to the growth of the NGS data analysis market in this region.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in this market in the coming years. This is mainly due to the increasing number of grants received for sequencing projects in the developing countries of this region. Moreover, positive R&D outcomes that are encouraging the inclusion of high-throughput sequencing in clinical diagnosis is anticipated to boost the growth of the NGS data sequencing market in Asia Pacific.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies in the global NGS data analysis market includes Illumina Inc., Ingenuity, Station X Inc., DNAnexus SevenBridges Genomics, Genalice, Congenica, Omicia Inc., WuXiNextCODE, Bluebee, and Edico Genome.

The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market? Why solution has the largest consumption in region? Which end-user segment remains the leading consumers of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis across the globe?

All the players running in the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market are elaborated thoroughly in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market players.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald