Drug Discovery Services Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Drug Discovery Services market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Drug Discovery Services market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Drug Discovery Services market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Further, the methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analyst’s while curating the report ensures that the data in the report is insightful, relevant, and a valuable tool for our clients to gain a competitive advantage in the current and future market landscape.

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Drug Discovery Services market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

segmentation of the market reveals key segments viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the rest of the world. The prominence of the North American region in research and development is expected to bolster regional growth.

WuXi AppTec, Albany Molecular Research Inc., GenScript, Charles River Laboratories International, Covance, and Evotec are some of the key players with proven competency within the market. These market players are expected to engage in core research in order to come up with effective drugs and molecular compositions.

Global Drug Discovery Services Market: Overview

The key factors boosting the drug discovery services market is the increasing research and development expenditure, an increase in the number of pharmaceutical companies outsourcing their work to avoid various hassles, and an increasing demand for outsourcing clinical trials services and analytical testing. However, the market can be restricted on account of the stringent regulations which govern drug discovery. Stringent policies regarding the use of animals will also hamper the growth of this market. In addition to this the high cost involved in the discovery and development of drugs will pose a challenge for the growth of this market.

Global Drug Discovery Services Market: Trends

Of the two types of drugs available in the market viz biologics and small molecules, the demand for small molecules is large on account of the simplicity of these drugs as well as the ease to characterize. As small molecules are well defined, they can easily enter cells, cause a person's cancer cells to die, and affect other molecules. Thus, many targeted therapies make use of small molecules. Of the key services offered such as biology service, medicinal chemistry, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK), the demand for medicinal chemistry is high on account of the growing inclination of pharmaceutical companies towards outsourcing. On the basis of therapeutic area, this market may be categorised into neurology, oncology, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. Of these it is estimated that the oncology therapeutic area will drive maximum revenue on account of the increasing number of patients suffering from cancer.

Global Drug Discovery Services Market: Market Potential

Target selection, hit to lead identification, target validation, candidate validation, and lead optimisation are some of the processes in the drug discovery service market. Of these, the hit to lead identification process is emerging as a leading process on account of the growing research based on high throughput screening.

Global Drug Discovery Services Market: Regional Outlook

The global drug discovery services market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Of these, it is anticipated that North America will continue to lead in the market on account of the early adoption of advanced technologies. Asia Pacific is also expected to emerge as a key drug discovery services market in the years to come.

Global Drug Discovery Services Market: Competitive Landscape:

The market for drug discovery services is highly fragmented with a large number of regional and international players. Some of the players are: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Charles River Laboratories International, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Domainex, WuXi AppTec, Piramal Enterprises, GenScript, GVK Biosciences, Jubilant Biosys, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD), Merck, SRI International, Covance, Viva Biotech, Evotec, Selcia Limited, GE Healthcare, and Lonza.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Drug Discovery Services market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Drug Discovery Services market?

