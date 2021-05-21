Blockchain Technology market anticipated to reach up to USD 10.5 billion growing with a lucrative growth rate of more than 50% by 2025

Blockchain Technology Market valued approximately USD 350 million in 2016 is anticipated to reach up to USD 10.5 billion growing with a lucrative growth rate of more than 50% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The market growth is attributed to increasing penetration of cryptocurrency and ICO, growing adoption of blockchain-as-a-service, block chain to enable faster transactions, Moreover, rising adoption of the Blockchain Technology for Payments, Smart Contracts, and Digital Identities are creating significant opportunity for global blockchain technology market

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus, Raytheon Company, BAE Systems Plc., IBM Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Intel Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Leonardo S.p.A.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Blockchain Technology market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

Major highlights of this research report:

In-depth analysis of the degree of competition across the globe.

Estimation of Video Conferencing app Market values and volumes.

Blockchain Technology Market analysis through industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s five analysis.

Detailed elaboration on global market value, volume, and penetration.

Blockchain Technology Market growth projections.

Detailed description on development policies and plans.

Analytical study on drivers, restraints, opportunities, hindrances, inadequacies, challenges and strengths.

Microeconomic and macroeconomic factors which affect the Blockchain Technology market and its growth, both positive and negative, are also studied. The report features the impact of these factors on the ongoing market throughout the mentioned forecast period. The upcoming changing trends, factors driving as well as restricting the growth of the market are mentioned.

Researchers have reviewed the profiles of the leading companies functional in this market in a bid to assess their growth prospects and the key strategies they have adopted for the development of their businesses. The main objective of this research study is to provide a clear understanding the global market for Blockchain Technology to the market participants and assist them in creating crucial strategies to gain an edge over their competitors.

Key Points from TOC

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Blockchain Technology Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Global Blockchain Technology Market Segmentation

7 Market Effect Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

