Aromatic Solvents market anticipated to experience next wave of growth over the forecast period 2017 – 2025

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Aromatic Solvents market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Aromatic Solvents technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Aromatic Solvents market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The data collected by our analysts from credible primary and secondary sources provides answers to some top queries related to the global Aromatic Solvents market.

The market study bifurcates the global Aromatic Solvents market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

Key Trends

At the forefront of driving growth in the aromatic solvents market is the booming paints and coatings industry. Aromatic solvents dissolve or disperse various components such as binders, additives, pigments, and extenders that find application in manufacture of paints and coatings. In addition, high solvency rates aid in forming an enhanced homogenous solution in comparison to other solvents.

Another factor driving growth in the market is the continued growth in the automotive industry which has pushed up demand for adhesives and sealants, manufactured from aromatic solvents. These solvents help maintain the right evaporation rate of adhesives, which in turn brings about perfect setting of adhesive polymer on the base surface. Countering the growth in the global aromatic solvents market is the strict environmental regulations imposed on VOC emissions and the preference for non-aromatic and biobased solvents.

Global Aromatic Solvents Market: Market Potential

Depending upon the types of products, toluene presents maximum opportunity to the manufacturers because of its spike in applications in adhesives, paints and coatings, inks, pharmaceuticals, and other chemical formulations. Xylene is another product that spells profits for savvy companies as those solvents are used in the synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients and to clean pharmaceutical equipment. They are mostly used in the rubber, artificial leather, glue, and rotogravure printing industry.

Some of the important end-user industry for aromatic solvents are automotive, pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, and oilfield chemicals. Crude oil and natural gas, for example, carry a lot of impurities and corrosive products such as carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, and free water that deteriorates the inner walls of wells and pipelines. Continued oil and gas extraction can result in the internal surface of pipelines to corrode. Aromatic solvents can thwart it while performing fractional distillation in the oil and gas industry.

Global Aromatic Solvents Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global aromatic solvents market are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Among them, Asia Pacific dominates the market in terms of volume on account of the high growth in the chemical industry. Latin America too is expected to witness some degree of growth in the aromatic solvents powered by the demand from Venezuela, Brazil, and Argentina.

The markets in North America and Europe are slated to see lackluster growth in the years to come owing to stringent environmental regulations. Middle East and Africa (MEA) is another region that will see slow growth due to the economic transition in the region at present.

Global Aromatic Solvents Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for aromatic solvents is fragmented in nature. To assess the competition in the market, the report profiles important market participants such as Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, and Eastman Chemical Company.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Aromatic Solvents market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Aromatic Solvents market.

Key findings included in the report:

Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the Aromatic Solvents market

Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the Aromatic Solvents market

Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type

Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries

Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the Aromatic Solvents market

