51.02% CAGR Growth to be achieved by Collaborative Robots market and Know its Top Companies like KUKA AG, MABI AG, FANUC Corporation, ABB Ltd., Universal Robots, Precise Automation

Global Collaborative Robots Market valued approximately USD 169 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 51.02 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. A collaborative robot, also known as “cobot”, is a robot which is intended to aid human beings as a guide or assistor in a certain job. Major factors expected to propel the market are the low cost and better ROI or return on investment of the collaborative robots. Moreover, their low cost has also attracted a lot of SMEs which only adds to the positive growth of the market

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

KUKA AG, MABI AG, FANUC Corporation, ABB Ltd., Universal Robots, Precise Automation, Inc., AUBO Robotics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Energid Technologies Corporation, Rethink Robotics

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Collaborative Robots market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

Following key questions are answered through this report:

What are the restraining factors in front of the businesses?

Which factors are driving the market growth?

What are the recent trends in the global market?

What are the global opportunities for getting new clients rapidly?

What are the key regions for expanding the market globally?

What are the threats and challenges in front of the businesses?

Who are the key players in the global Collaborative Robots Market?

Microeconomic and macroeconomic factors which affect the Collaborative Robots market and its growth, both positive and negative, are also studied. The report features the impact of these factors on the ongoing market throughout the mentioned forecast period. The upcoming changing trends, factors driving as well as restricting the growth of the market are mentioned.

Researchers have reviewed the profiles of the leading companies functional in this market in a bid to assess their growth prospects and the key strategies they have adopted for the development of their businesses. The main objective of this research study is to provide a clear understanding the global market for Collaborative Robots to the market participants and assist them in creating crucial strategies to gain an edge over their competitors.

