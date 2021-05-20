Water Quality Monitoring Market Real Time Analysis & Forecast 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Water Quality Monitoring market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Water Quality Monitoring market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Water Quality Monitoring market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Further, the methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analyst's while curating the report ensures that the data in the report is insightful, relevant, and a valuable tool for our clients to gain a competitive advantage in the current and future market landscape.

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Water Quality Monitoring market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

Key Trends

The rising demand for wastewater treatment, increasing incidence of waterborne diseases, and growing awareness about the quality of drinking water are some of the key catalysts of the market. More than 1.8 million people over the world drink faecally contaminated water, found a study conducted by the WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme for Water Supply and Sanitation.

Moreover, according to the WHO World Water Day Report, nearly 3.4 million people, mostly children, fall prey to death due to the consumption of unclean drinking water worldwide. Typhoid, hepatitis A, and cholera, caused by bacteria in undrinkable water are some of the most common diarrheal diseases afflicting the third world countries. Therefore, the demand for water quality monitoring systems is likely to go up.

However, ignorance about the benefits of these systems and high costs of the devices used in water quality monitoring might impede the progress of the market. Despite these deterrents, the market is expected to gain from the development of cost-efficient smart water networks that deploy geographic information systems (GIS) and sensors to evaluate water quality.

Global Water Quality Monitoring Market: Market Potential

Water quality monitoring is being increasingly acknowledged by government bodies of several nations worldwide. For instance, in Thailand a majority of large factories that generate 7,500 cubic meters of wastewater have been put under a real-time monitoring system. The Central government of India has also installed 44 real-time water quality monitoring stations (RTWQMS) in Ganga, the largest river of the Indian subcontinent during March 2017.

Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and product development are some of the key business strategies adopted by companies. For instance, in March 2017, Ecolab Inc., in partnership with Microsoft Corp. and Trucost, announced the addition of new features to its financial-modeling tool. The advanced tool, Water Risk Monetizer, is designed to aid enterprises in the detection of unwanted elements in water, prediction of water expenses, and conservation of water.

Global Water Quality Monitoring Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are the key segments of the global market for water quality monitoring. Europe has emerged as one of the leading regional markets, driven by high awareness about water quality and the consequent implementation of water quality monitoring activities in Germany, France, the U.K, Portugal, Greece, Denmark, and Switzerland.

Several government initiatives and laws have been promoting the adoption of water quality monitoring systems in North America. Israel in the Middle East, and India, Singapore, Japan, and China in Asia Pacific are likely to represent a significant portion of the market over the forecast period.

Global Water Quality Monitoring Market: Competitive Analysis

Owing to the presence of several large players, the global water quality monitoring market has a highly fragmented vendor landscape. Some of the major companies operating in the global market for water quality monitoring are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Horiba, Ltd., General Electric Company, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Honeywell International, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Mettler- Toledo International Inc., Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, Xylem, OTT Hydromet, YSI, Hydro International, Hanna Instruments, Sea-Bird Coastal, LaMotte Company, and OAKTON Instruments.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Water Quality Monitoring market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Water Quality Monitoring market?

