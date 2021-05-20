Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Wafer Cleaning Equipment market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Wafer Cleaning Equipment technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Wafer Cleaning Equipment market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

Key Trends

Diversifying conventional application of MEMS and increase in the number of cleaning steps required by the wafer manufacturing sector are two of the key factors that are expected to fuel the demand in the global water cleaning equipment market. In addition to that, the shift to single wafer processing from conventional processes and increasing demand for smart gadgets and printed electronics are other two favorable factors that may positively influence the global wafer cleaning equipment market.

The growing popularity of light emitting diode (LED) is a trend that may prove to be a boon for the global wafer cleaning equipment market in the near future. Involvement of smaller players in the recent past has substantially reduced the prices of LEDs and demand has surged, owing to their strikingly better lighting and longevity. Conversely, high capital required to establish in this market is restricting the emergence of new players with novel concepts, and thereby challenging the prosperity of the market.

Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market: Market Potential

With constant research in the field in the past few years, the understanding of defects and surface contamination in the semiconductor industry has evolved multi-fold. Moreover, researchers are now more aware of factors such as particle adhesion, measurement, and deposition, which has enabled them to device better removal strategies. This advancement in the technology pertaining to semiconductors is expected to boost the global market for wafer cleaning equipment during the forecast period.

Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

China is the most prominent country-wise market for wafer cleaning equipment, but with growing demand from the countries such as Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, Asia Pacific overall has quickly turned into the most lucrative region for the players in this market. Constantly evolving production quality standards and rapidly increasing demand for portable consumer electronics is expected to maintain an escalating demand from this region. North America is showing steady progress in the market for wafer cleaning equipment for the lack of manufacturing industries in the region.

Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., Shibaura Mechatronics Corporation, and Tokyo Electron Limited are three of the leading players dominating the Chinese demand in the global wafer cleaning equipment market, while Applied Materials, Inc., Lam Research Corporation, Modutek Corporation, Entegris, Inc., and PVA TePla AG dominate in other parts of the world. Research and development of new products with enhanced attributes and partnerships with regional players are the common strategies adopted by these players to maintain their stronghold over the market.

Quantumclean, SEMES Co. Ltd, Onboard Solutions Pvt Ltd., Tokyo Electron, Ultron Systems, Inc., Strabausch, Speedline Tech, and Stoelting Llc are some of the other notable players in this market.

