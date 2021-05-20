Turbines in the Oil & Gas Industry: Global Industry Analysis (2013 – 2017) & Opportunity Assessment (2018 – 2028) Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2028

Study on the Global Turbines in the Oil & Gas Industry: Global Industry Analysis (2013 – 2017) & Opportunity Assessment (2018 – 2028) Market

Segmentation:

The turbines in the oil & gas industry can be segmented into turbine types based on power output and operations.

On the basis of turbine type, the turbines in the oil & gas industry is segmented into:

Gas turbines

Steam turbines

On the basis of power output, the turbines in the oil & gas industry is segmented into:

Less than 50 MW

50-150 MW

150-500 MW

500-1000 MW

More than 1000 MW

On the basis of operation, the turbines in the oil & gas industry is segmented into:

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Turbines in the Oil & Gas Industry: Regional Outlook:

North America is estimated to deploy advanced turbines with maximum efficiency across onshore and offshore operations owing to the growing demand for oil and gas production from deep-sea regions. This is expected to enhance the turbines in the oil & gas industry with new technologies. The US, Japan and European manufacturers are focusing on innovation and technologies for turbines in the oil & gas industry, which can enhance productivity and efficiency.

The number of manufacturers of turbines in the oil & gas industry is expected to increase in Asia-Pacific as the demand for oil & gas continues to rise due to urbanization, growing transportation and industrialisation. The economic and environmental advantages of using natural gas to provide power for oil and gas operations using turbines in the oil & gas industry is increasing and the key players in the market are expected to benefit from this growth. These factors are estimated to augment the growth of turbines in the oil & gas industry during the forecast period.

Turbines in the Oil & Gas Industry: Key Market Participants:

Some of the key market participants in the turbines in the oil & gas market are:

General Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Siemens AG

Triveni Turbines

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Turbine Marine

Vericor Power Systems (MTU Aero Engines)

MAN Diesel & Turbo

Caterpillar

Atlas Copco AB

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

