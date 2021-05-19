Study on the Global Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) Market

The market study bifurcates the global Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

segmentation of the global acoustic wave sensor market, on the basis of application, and geography.

Global Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) Market: Segment Analysis

The global acoustic wave sensor (SAW and BAW) market is segmented into two major categories; based on technology, surface acoustic wave sensors and bulk acoustic wave sensors. On the basis of sensing parameter, the market is segmented into temperature, pressure, mass, viscosity, torque, chemical vapor, humidity, and others. The market is also segmented by application into automotive, military and aerospace, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and others.

The industrial application segment is expected to be the primary application of the acoustic wave sensors market. Due to their wireless and passive nature, they are well suited for rotating components. With a growing number of applications of these sensors such as emission control, tyre pressure monitoring, and torque measurement –the automotive segment accounts for the second largest application segment.

The healthcare industry is another key emerging segment for the acoustic wave sensors market. The demand for reliable, high performance, and low cost sensors is increasing, thereby leading to the expansion of new technologies such as nanotechnology, and micro technology, offering opportunities like low power consumption, mass production, and miniaturization.

The market is further segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The European region commands the largest share of the global market. Safety related mandates in North America and Europe are also driving the growth of sensors in the automotive industry.

Global Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) Market: Trends and Prospects

The market is driven by factors such as the growing automotive industry. In addition to this, low manufacturing cost is expected to act as driver for the global acoustic wave sensor market. The growing NANO technology applications and wireless connectivity advancements in information technology and telecom sectors is serving as an opportunity, fuelling the growth of the global acoustic wave sensor market. On the other hand, due to their replaceable nature, the growth of the global acoustic wave sensors market is restricted.

Global Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) Market: Key Players

The key players in the global acoustic wave sensor (SAW and BAW) market include Ceramtec, CTS Corporation, EPCOS, Epson Toyocom, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Raltron Electronics Corporation, Shoulder Electronics Ltd., and Triquint Semiconductor Inc.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) market.

Key findings included in the report:

Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) market

Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) market

Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type

Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries

Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW and BAW) market

