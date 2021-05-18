Automotive HMI Market Technology, Global Industry Key Plans, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of the global Automotive HMI Market with detailed market segmentation by component, product, technology, end-user, and geography. The global automotive HMI market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key automotive HMI market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Continental AG, Luxoft., Delphi Automotive PLC, Synaptics Incorporated., Visteon Corporation., Valeo S.A., Harman International Industries, Inc., Clarion Co., Ltd., Magneti Marelli S.p.A. and Voicebox Technologies Corporation. among others.

Rapid urbanization, rising income and digitalization are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of automotive HMI market whereas design complexity of these human machine interfacing systems and high deployment cost act as a restraining factor for this market. Shifting focus of automakers towards improvement of the privacy standards and environmental condition will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Automotive Human-Machine Interface (HMI) is a technology which helps the driver in the vehicle to have real-time communication with the vehicle system without distraction while driving the vehicle. This technology is evolving rapidly due to focus on safety, customization, and interaction without any distraction. HMI helps to interchange information, transform raw and unorganized data into valuable and actionable data.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive HMI market based on component, product, technology and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall automotive HMI market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

