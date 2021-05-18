AC-DC Controller Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization 2017 – 2027

A recently published study on the AC-DC Controller Market by Future Market Insights (FMI) throws light on the growth trajectory of the market over the forecast period 2017 – 2027. According to the report, the AC-DC Controller Market will witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and likely to reach a value of ~US$ XX by 2029. The report digs deep to investigate the impact of the micro and macro-economic factors on the growth of the AC-DC Controller Market in the upcoming years.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the AC-DC Controller Market:

Key Players

The major player operating in AC-DC Controller market includes ON Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Diodes Incorporated, Campbell Scientific, Inc., ROHM Semiconductor, Richtek Technology and Curtiss-Wright etc.

Recent Development

In January 2014, Rohm which is an electronic parts manufacturer based in Japan has launched a high-efficiency AC/DC converter. The main objective of this launch was to integrate PFC (power factor correction) and QR (quasi resonant) controllers into single package which is suitable for 100 W- class equipment such as industrial power supplies.

Global AC-DC Controller Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, AC-DC controller market can be segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the AC-DC controller market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the huge presence of large scale semiconductor industry in this region. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe, Japan and APAC.

In Europe and Asia pacific region, the market of AC-DC controller is significantly growing owing to their rising demand in several industrial and automotive applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global AC-DC Controller Market Segments

Global AC-DC Controller Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global AC-DC Controller Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for AC-DC Controller Market

Global AC-DC Controller Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in AC-DC Controller Market

AC-DC Controller Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of AC-DC Controller Market

Global AC-DC Controller Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global AC-DC Controller Market includes

North America Market US Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

