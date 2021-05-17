Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market – Recent Developments in the Market’s Competitive Landscape

What is Silicon Carbide Semiconductor?

Silicon Carbide semiconductor is a compound semiconductor of silicon carbide semiconductor that provides various advantages over traditional silicon semiconductor such as increased breakdown electric field, increased efficiency, increased bandgap and wider range of p and n type control for device construction. Increasing demand for SiC devices in power supply and inverter applications, owing to the variety of application provided by SiC, is one of the major driver for the growth in the market.

Rapidly increasing global demand for energy and the need for more efficient means of power generation with the help of power and electronic semiconductor devices, will fuel the growth in the market, whereas poor oxidation resistance at high temperatures and huge competition from gallium nitride can act as restraining factors in the market. Huge demand from high-voltage power semiconductor applications and surging demand from aerospace and defense sector will fuel the growth of the market in coming years.

Here we have listed the top Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Market companies in the world

1. Cree Incorporated

2. Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc.

3. Genesic Semiconductors Inc.

4. Infineon Technologies AG

5. Microsemi Corporation

6. Norstel AB

7. Renesas Electronics Corporation

8. ROHM Co. Ltd.

9. STMicroelectronics N.V.

10. Toshiba Corporation

