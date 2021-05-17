Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market Prevalent Opportunities upto 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Phosphated Distarch Phosphate market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Phosphated Distarch Phosphate market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Phosphated Distarch Phosphate market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Further, the methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analyst’s while curating the report ensures that the data in the report is insightful, relevant, and a valuable tool for our clients to gain a competitive advantage in the current and future market landscape.

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Phosphated Distarch Phosphate market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

Global Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market: Trends and Opportunities

High content of dietary fiber, as much as a minimum of 70%, is among the primary drivers of the expanding market for phosphated distarch phosphate. These products are resistant to breakdown during the processing and storage, which means they can be added to food at lower temperatures and removed at higher ones. Some of the other benefits of phosphated distarch phosphate is its ability to control lipid profiles including cholesterol. On the back of increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes, consumers are now focusing on healthier sides of food ingredients and refraining from added flavors.

Based on source, the market for phosphated distarch phosphate can be segmented into tapioca, rice, potato, wheat, and corn, whereas on the basis of function, the market can be bifurcated into emulsifiers, binders, stabilizers, and thickeners. A number of key segments of the food industry are currently using them, including ready to eat meals, nutrition bars, canned foods, confectionary, and frozen.

Global Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market: Market Potential

Increasing number of approvals gained by the product across different regions and authoritative bodies is expected to propel the potential of this market in the near future. For instance, the Advisory Committee on Novel Foods and Processes (ACNFP) submitted its initial final report on the usage of the product back in November 2009, whereas JECFA is a joint FAO and WHO committee for food additives that is testing the feasibility of the product. In the near future, these approvals are expected to provide a major boost to the vendors operating in this market.

Global Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market: Regional Analysis

In the present scenario, North America and Europe are cultivating the most prominent chunk of demand, which is a reflection of increasing rate of consumer adoption of nutritional ingredients that are scientifically approved. That being said, vast population base of countries such as China, India, and Indonesia is expected to transform Asia Pacific into a region of high opportunities in the near future.

Global Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market: Competitive Landscape

Cargill, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Opta Food Ingredients, Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, National Starch and Chemical Company, Penford Corporation, and AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG are some of the notable companies currently holding an upper hand in this market.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Phosphated Distarch Phosphate market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Phosphated Distarch Phosphate market?

