Iced Coffee: Global Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Iced Coffee Market 2020

Coffee is the main driving factor for a large number of crowd who prefer this beverage as a part of their daily routine. Drinking coffee is not new, it can be dated back to the year 850 in Ethiopia with the discovery of Coffee Berry. The drinking pattern has evolved in recent times. A shift can be noticed from Hot Coffee to Iced Coffee. Iced coffee is served chilled and brewed. It is brewed in room temperature by mixing the coffee into cold water. The brewing process eliminates the oil that is a common feature of the hot coffee. This produces a sweeter and aromatic essence, which is alluring for many coffee enthusiasts. Consumers are consuming this coffee for its smoother, less acidic taste.

Its branding has also uplifted the market. As it is cold, it can be packaged as a ready to drink product which is increasingly becoming the popular choice over other cold beverages. Setup of branded café, coffee bar, marketing strategies have fueled the Global Iced Coffee Market.

Market by Top Iced Coffee Companies, this report covers

Starbucks

Jimmy

Caribou

Chilla

Segments:

As the market for Iced Coffee is growing, understanding the market potential is becoming more challenging. But a better segmentation would simplify the process. The global iced coffee market can be segmented on the basis of Product and Application type.

Based on the Product type the market can be further categorized into Type 1 product and Type 2 products. The Iced Coffee market is gaining popularity worldwide. People are showing interest in having Iced Coffee over other cold beverages. Both type of products are expected to yield substantial revenues worldwide.

Based on the Application, the market can be further segmented into Application 1 and Application 2. It basically depends on the end-user market. Significant growth has been noted due to its increasing popularity among the end-user. Iced coffee and its different applications are being well appreciated by its consumer worldwide. It has overcome its initial challenges and is growing ever since.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Iced Coffee market can be regionalized into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) based on its Geographical and Ethnic diversity.

Food and Beverage industry in North America is thriving, which is pushing the limits wider for the Ready to Drink Iced Coffee. The rising habit of drinking fresh coffee and easier accessibility at an affordable price has boosted the Iced Coffee Market. European market is resistant to the temptation of Iced Coffee, however, change in consumption pattern in Nordic Countries are driving the European Market. Younger generation is driving the market in Rest of Europe, as setup of branded cafés and introduction of ready to drink coffee is setting the trend among them. APAC countries are also ready to lead the global iced coffee market as changing consumption pattern, consumer preference for instant coffee drinks, and rise in number of modern retail outlets have escalated the growth. MEA countries are also contributing to the market thanks to its exposure to worldwide market.

