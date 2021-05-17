Global Corrugated Cardboard Market by Revenue, Price, Gross Market Report & Forecast To 2026

Corrugated Cardboard Industry 2020

Corrugated word is used in the context of cardboard possessing parallel rows of folds that seems like waves. Cardboard, as well as iron, comes in the corrugated form. Corrugated Cardboards are used in daily routine by the household as well as by commercial market players. The essential use of this cardboard is the packaging of essential items such as Electronics, pharmaceutical industry, food industry or they are used in delivering parcels across a country or used in International parcel packaging for couriers services. The reason that it is used extensively by manufacturers, whole-sellers, retailers, household, commercial market players, courier services is because of the strength and durability of the corrugated cardboard.

The maximum demand of the corrugated cardboard is noticed in the e-commerce platform due to its strength and durability and cost-effective utility. These corrugated cardboards can be recycled, and thus this is an added benefit that the material that is used by the majority of the market players in the plethora of industry as a packaging material is sustainable. The boost in Global Corrugated Cardboard industry will notice constant growth as there in increase in online shopping from the e-commerce websites and hence for every single delivery brands chose to pack the items ordered in the corrugated cardboard boxes than to use the unsustainable plastic wrappers. As it is witnessed there packing in corrugated cardboard does not damage the products, individuals use such boxes even as use and throw utility products while traveling with a lot of baggage. Thus, it is a substitute product for domestic storage purposes at home and while traveling also. Manufacture of corrugated cardboard is less expensive than any other packaging product such as virgin fiber. The maintenance cost of the manufacturing unit is high, which affects profit margins for the manufacturers of the corrugated cardboard. But on the other hand, as the markets and industry are becoming more conscious of the use of sustainable products, the manufacturers use environment-friendly materials in manufacturing the corrugated cardboards.

Regional Producers

Corrugated Cardboards are the product of such common utility that it is used almost by every industry as well as household for personal as well as commercial purposes. The global corrugated cardboard market is concentrated in Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe, North America, and Africa.

Segments

The Corrugated Cardboard Market can be divided into segments such as type and end-user. The corrugated cardboards are used as cardboard directly or are converted into various size and weight of packaging boxes which render it fit for the e-commerce platforms to use the boxes for transporting the order goods. The second segment is based on the end-user. End-users, as discussed, are a plethora of industries such as food, electronics, fabric, pharmaceutical, paper, etc.

Market Growth

The global market growth of corrugated cardboards was marked at 251.52 billion USD in 2018. It is expected that the market will expand and the CAGR growth rate between 2018-2024 forecast period will be around 4.3% and it will reach to 325.59 billion USD by 2024.

