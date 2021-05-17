Global Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market cover market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics services market consists of sales of Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics services such as consultation, surgery, medicine and other food items for animals. Veterinary Clinic are those premises at which veterinary surgery is practiced, but at which animals are not retained overnight. In veterinary hospitals veterinary surgery is practiced and animals receive treatment, nursing care, and other services. Services in veterinary hospitals include reception, treatment and care of animals suffering from disease or injury or in need of surgical or medical treatment or assistance.

The global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market was valued at about $67.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $105.22 billion at a CAGR of 11.8% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market in 2018, followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe respectively.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Many veterinary care service providers are adopting big data technologies to provide better treatment for pets, livestock and animals. This technology is used to diagnose and assess potential diseases. Big data enables veterinarians identify the diseases affecting cattle and pets in various locations and regions. For instance, Bayer Healthcare Animal introduced applications to assess potential signs of diseases in animals, thus enabling faster diagnosis and treatment of disease conditions. Some of the major veterinary care providers opting big data analytics to treat pet health issues are VCA Inc., Banfield Pet Hospitals and Greencross Limited.

Some of the major players involved in the Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics market are VCA Inc., Banfield Pet Hospital, Greencross Ltd., CVS Group Plc, Mars Inc.

