Printed Electronics Market Size, Share, Up-coming Trends, Analysis, Manufactures, Regions, Leading Players, Outlook –Future and Forecast 2024

According to Market Study Report, Printed Electronics Market 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Printed Electronics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Printed Electronics Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Printed Electronics Market is projected to grow from US$ 9.8 Billion in 2019 to US$ 19.8 Billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 136 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 71 Tables and 50 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Printed Electronics Market:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung) (South Korea) LG Electronics Inc. (LG) (South Korea) Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC) (US) Agfa-Gevaert Group (Agfa-Gevaert) (Belgium) Molex LLC (Molex) (US) Nissha Co. Ltd. (Nissha USA) (US) DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DuPont) (US) BASF SE (BASF) (Germany) NCC Nano LLC (NovaCentrix) (US) E Ink Holdings (US)

The growth of the screen printing technology segment of the market can be attributed to the increased use of screen printing technology for manufacturing displays and sensors. Screen printing is the most commonly used technology for manufacturing displays of commercialized devices such as smart phones and laptops; this technology is also used to develop sensors and photovoltaic (PV) cells by enabling precise printing of thin and thick lines on substrates.

Among applications, the lighting segment is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to increase in the use of printed electronics-based lighting solutions in automobiles and home appliances. Rise in demand for economical, customized, and energy-efficient lighting solutions is also fueling the growth of the market globally.

Competitive Landscape of Printed Electronics Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Product Launches and Developments

3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

4.3 Innovators

4.4 Emerging Companies

Reason to access this report:

This report includes statistics pertaining to the printed electronics market based on printing technology, application, material, end-use industry, and region.

This report includes detailed information on major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the printed electronics market.

The report includes illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the printed electronics market based on its segments and sub segments.

