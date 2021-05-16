Market Forecast Report on BLE Beacon Technologies Market 2018 – 2028

Study on the Global BLE Beacon Technologies Market

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the BLE Beacon Technologies market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in BLE Beacon Technologies technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the BLE Beacon Technologies market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

competitive landscape of global BLE beacon technologies market include –

Beaconinside

RECO

Estimote

Texas Instruments

BlueCats

KS Technologies

Blue Sense Networks

Kontakt.io

Onyx Beacon

Estimote Inc.

Madison Beacons

Innovation in beacons covering diverse application ranges is currently the top strategy adopted by strong contenders such as Gimbal, Estimote, and Kontakt.io. Whereas, several others in the competitive landscape of global BLE beacon technologies market are focusing on new product developments, emphasizing enhanced performance capabilities.

BLE Beacon Technologies Remain Most Favored for Operating Beacons

Majorly attributed to lower power consumption compared to other Bluetooth beacons, BLE beacon technologies are witnessing higher traction over the recent past. As organizations are stretching their marketing budgets for improved productivity in form of highly specific location-based marketing capabilities, it is more likely that BLE beacon technologies will continue to experience significant adoption in the near future. When compared to the total costs associated with the installation of entire wireless network, the relatively low-cost manufacturing and economical deployment costs are projected to push the prospects of BLE beacon technologies adoption across various industrial segments, according to research.

BLE Beacon Technologies to Discover Most Attractive Avenues in Retail

North America’s BLE beacon technologies market is currently witnessing notable revenue growth that could be attributed to the rapid and widespread expanse of BLE beacon technologies across the region’s large-scale retailers, especially in the US. Exceptional mobile device penetration is further supporting the adoption of BLE beacon technologies by the North American retail sector.

Modern marketing activities such as conveying quick product information, offering the flash sale, and updating on custom deals majorly account for pushing customers’ informed purchasing decisions, which remains a key factor compelling retailers to embrace BLE beacon technologies, thereby fueling revenue growth of BLE beacon technologies market. E-tailers, with an intent to deliver rich digital experience to customers, are especially anticipated to contribute a considerable share in the BLE beacon technologies market expansion.

There’s much beyond Retail, Say Industry Experts

While a sizable chunk of the population of online shoppers is reportedly opening and engaging with the content triggered by beacons and even redeeming offers provided by beacons, the global Bluetooth beacons market is more likely to foresee a positive growth outlook in the near future. However, retail is not the only application being explored by providers of BLE beacons technologies. Millions of Android as well as iOS phones are extending compatibility with Bluetooth low energy (BLE) beacon technologies somewhere in their apps, which is a strong reason cited as a responsible factor for the increasing installed base of BLE beacon technologies in smartphones. Companies are thus exploring a diverse range for applicability of BLE beacon technologies, including manufacturing, construction, healthcare, logistics, and transportation.

Global BLE Beacon Technologies Market Taxonomy

By Application –

Retail

Non-retail

Competitive Outlook

Key findings included in the report:

Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the BLE Beacon Technologies market

Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the BLE Beacon Technologies market

Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type

Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries

Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the BLE Beacon Technologies market

