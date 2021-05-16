Global Legal Software (Focus On Machine Learning) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Legal Software (Focus On Machine Learning) Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The legal software market consists of sales of legal software and related services. Legal software is used to deliver solution and services using artificial intelligence and machine learning for corporate legal departments and law firms.

The global legal software (focus on machine learning) market was valued at about $0.23 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $0.68 billion at a CAGR of 30.9% through 2022.

Increasing demand for intelligent business processes in law firms is driving the growth of machine learning market. Intelligent business process includes adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning in the business processes. AI is the development of system that has the ability to perform tasks requiring human intelligence. Software solutions are highly adopted in developed countries like the USA to achieve benefits, such as contract management and efficient legal data analysis.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Legal Software (Focus On Machine Learning) market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Legal software that includes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are yet to be fully regulated by governing bodies in order to protect the confidential data involved in the processes. For instance, Indian government has set to regulate the development and implementation of AI. However, countries such as the USA are contemplating over the thought to regulate ML and AI as there could be a threat in legally constraining the ML or AI before it could fully be developed in practice.

Some of the major players involved in the Legal Software (Focus On Machine Learning) market are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Baidu Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE).

