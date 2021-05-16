Glass Fiber Composites Market – Global Industry to Witness Significant Increase in Demand During 2019-2025



ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Professional Survey Report 2019″ which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The market study on the global market for Glass Fiber Composites examines current and historical values and provides projections based on accumulated database . The report examines both key regional and domestic markets to provide a conclusive analysis about the developments in the Glass Fiber Composites market over the forecast period.

This report covers leading companies associated in Glass Fiber Composites market:

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Owens Corning

PPG

Lanxess

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Asahi Glass

Chomarat Group

Johns Manville

Jushi Group

Nippon Sheet Glass

Nitto Boseki

Saertex Group

Taishan Fiberglass

Chongqing Polycomp

Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP

Scope of Glass Fiber Composites Market:

The global Glass Fiber Composites market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Glass Fiber Composites market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Glass Fiber Composites market share and growth rate of Glass Fiber Composites for each application, including-

Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Electrical & Electronics

Construction & Infrastructure

Marine

Others

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Glass Fiber Composites market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Thermoset Composites

Thermoplastic Composites

Glass Fiber Composites Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Glass Fiber Composites Market Report Structure at a Glance:

Executive summary, market introduction, Glass Fiber Composites market definition.

Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.

Glass Fiber Composites Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.

Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.

Glass Fiber Composites Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.

In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.

Glass Fiber Composites Market structure and competition analysis.



