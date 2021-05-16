Feed Binders Market Is Booming Worldwide | Archer Daniels Midland Company, FMC Corporation, DuPont, Roquette Freres, Borregaard ASA and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Feed Binders Market 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Feed Binders Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Feed Binders Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Feed Binders Market size is estimated to account for a value of US$ 4.8 Billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 3.4% from 2019, to reach a value of US$ 5.9 Billion by 2025.The demand for feed binders is rising due to the increasing meat consumption, growing awareness toward animal health, and rising meat production.

#Top Companies- Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), FMC Corporation, DuPont,Darling Ingredients, Inc.,Roquette Freres,Borregaard ASA,Gelita AG,Emsland Starke GmbH,J. M. Huber Corporation,Avebe U.A.,Uniscope Inc,Kemin Industries, Inc.,Cargill,Perstorp,Adisso,Nutreco,Alltech,CHR Hansen,Novus,Impextraco,Agrifirm.

The clay segment, on the basis of type, is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

By type, the clay segment is projected to hold the largest share in the feed binders market. Clay binders are effective for producing high-quality and durable feed products. Feed manufacturers are actively opting for feed binders due to its water absorption properties to reduce wet droppings. Moreover, a small amount of bentonite (clay) is enough to manufacture tougher, harder, and more durable pellets.

The poultry segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By livestock, the feed binders market is segmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, and others(aquatic animals, pet animals, and equines). The per capita consumption of poultry meat is significantly higher than that of beef and pork due to the increased breeding of poultry birds and rising prices of red meat products as compared to poultry. The poultry sector is witnessing a shift in focus toward high-quality compound feed products due to the development of organized farm sectors.

Research Coverage:

This report segments the feed binders market on the basis of ingredient type, livestock, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the feed binders industry, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

