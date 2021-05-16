Artificial Lift Systems Market Dynamics to Escalate Demand for Throughout 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Artificial Lift Systems Market

Segmentation

The artificial lift systems market is segmented on the basis of geography and actuation mode. By actuation mode, the market for artificial lift systems is segmented into gas assisted and pump assisted artificial lift system. The sub-segments of pump assisted artificial lift system are Electric Submersible Pump (ESP), Gas Lift, Rod lift, and Progressive Cavity Pump (PCP). Further, the sub-segments of gas assisted artificial lift systems are Gas Lift and Plunger Lift. Each category of lift is suitable for specific reservoir conditions that they are used for.

Global Artificial Lift Systems Market: Regional Outlook

North America dominates the global artificial lift systems market. Increasing exploration of unconventional hydrocarbons such as shale holds promise for the market’s growth. Europe holds a substantial share in the global market. This is mainly due to the re-development of mature oil fields in Russia that depend on artificial lift systems.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies operating in the global artificial lift systems market are Sclumberger Ltd, GE Energy, National Oil Varco Inc., Lufkin Industries Inc., Tenaris S.A., Weatherford International Ltd, Baker Hughes Incorporated, JSC Alnas, Kudu Industries Inc., and J&J Technical Services among others.

