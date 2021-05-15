PU sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market Grow By Leading Industry Players BASF SE, Covestro, DuPont, Huntsman, Wanhua Chemical Group and Others.

According to Market Study Report, PU sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis of the PU sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the PU sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The PU Sole (footwear polyurethane) Market size was estimated at US$ 4.2 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5.9 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.6%.T This report spread across 130 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with Tables and figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the PU sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Covestro (Germany)

DuPont (US)

Huntsman (US)

Wanhua Chemical Group (China)

Coim Group (Italy)

Lubrizol (US)

Lanxess (Germany)

Manali Petrochemical (India)

INOAC (Japan)

The casuals segment is projected to be the largest footwear in the overall PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market. The large market size for this segment is attributed to consumer preference for casuals in some countries, including China and India. The demand for PU sole is growing because casual footwear can used on a daily basis and it also provides a wide range of performance in outdoor activities. Loafers, sneakers, and flat shoes, are some of the casual footwear in the market.

Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) is a raw material for PU sole (footwear polyurethane). MDI is the most widely-used aromatic diisocyanate in PU sole (footwear polyurethane), which primarily exists in three isomers, namely 2,2′- MDI, 2,4′-MDI, and 4,4′-MDI. 4,4’-MDI isomer is used in shoe sole formulation. In order to make polyurethane for footwear, MDI is reacted with polyols in the presence of other additives. MDI-based polyurethanes have applications in compact outsoles and unit soles.

Competitive Landscape of PU sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market:

1 Introduction

2 New Product Launches

3 Expansion Activities

4 Partnerships, Agreements and Collaborations

5 Mergers and Acquisitions

6 Industry structure

6.1 Market share / capacities of key players / operational growth drivers

6.2 Industry consolidation / fragmentation

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global PU sole (footwear polyurethane)market on the basis of application, raw material, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The detailed analysis of key market players provides insights into business overviews, products & services, key strategies, investments & expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and recent developments in the market.

