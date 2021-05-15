Passenger Ferries Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

“

Drivers and Restraints

Rising commute of passengers remains a key driver of the global passenger ferries market. in places like Seattle, where ferry business is registering tremendous growth, the costs of housing continues to rise. The expansive costs of housing, the viability of ferries on many routes across countries, and rising demand for new forms of transportation are expected to drive growth for the passenger ferries market. Additionally, the rise of tourism is also expected to augment significant growth for the passenger ferries market. Rising demand to travel to exotic locations, the solace offered by island locations, and access to water are major drivers for the passenger ferries market for tourists.

Global Passenger Ferries Market: Geographical Analysis

The passenger ferries market is expected to register highest growth in North America. The rising demand for public transportation, the emerging status of ferries in key locations as a viable alternative, and innovation in fuel technologies are likely to drive growth of the market. Additionally, the rising costs of housing, the affordability of travelling by public transport, and growth of the suburbs across countries like the United States are expected to drive growth. Moreover, the passenger ferries market is also expected to witness significant growth in Asia Pacific. The region is home to a booming tourism industry with countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Australia taking a significant lead in growth of the passenger ferries market. Additionally, many countries in Africa as well as large Asian economies like India, China, and Japan are making significant investment in improving maritime infrastructure to drive growth of the passenger ferries market.

