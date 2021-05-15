Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report by Product, By Application, By Region and Global Forecast 2019-2024

According to Market Study Report, Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market is projected to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2024 from an estimated market size of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 158 Pages, Profiling 19 Companies and Supported with 102 Tables and 40 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market:

Eaton (Ireland) Hubbell (US) Federal Pacific (US) S&C Electric (US) G&W Electric (US) ABB (Switzerland) AZZ (US)

The IEC segment is expected to dominate the pad-mounted switchgear market in 2019, owing to the increasing installation of pad-mounted switchgearsin various countries across the globe. The widespread adoption of IEC standard equipment in Europe is responsible for the dominance of the IEC standard in the pad-mounted switchgear market. Europe is one of the largest markets for pad-mounted switchgears. The increasing adoption of IEC as a standard for all the pad-mount switchgears installed in the region is leading to the market growth of the IEC standard pad-mounted switchgears.

The solid dielectric segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of all segments during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the restrictions on sulfur hexafluoride (SF6). SF6 has the worst global warming potential of all gases and is largely emitted from the power sector. Increased restrictions on SF6 is expected to slow down the growth of gas insulated switchgears and drive the market for SF6 alternatives.

Competitive Landscape of Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market:

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global pad-mounted switchgear market by standard, type, voltage, application, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market.

