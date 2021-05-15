Growth of Polymer Coated Fabrics Market with leading key players like Continental AG, Spradling International Inc., Seaman Corporation, Saint-Gobain SA and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Polymer Coated Fabrics Market 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Polymer Coated Fabrics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Polymer Coated Fabrics Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Access free sample report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=773169

The Polymer Coated Fabrics Market is estimated to be US$ 16.3 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 20.1 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2019 and 2024. This report spread across 282 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with Tables and figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Polymer Coated Fabrics Market:

Continental AG (Germany) Spradling International Inc. (US) Seaman Corporation (US) Saint-Gobain SA (France) Trelleborg AB (Sweden) Sioen Industries NV (Belgium) Serge Ferrari Group (France) Low & Bonar Plc (UK) OMNOVO Solutions Inc. (US)

The PVC coated fabrics segment accounted for the largest share, in terms of both value and volume, in 2018. High demand for these fabrics in applications such as transportation, protective clothing, architecture, and others is driving their demand. Low cost, high life cycle, and properties, such as water resistance, dirt resistance, chemical resistance, and oil resistance, among others, are driving the market for PVC coated fabrics.

Avail Discount at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=773169

The polymer coated fabrics market in the transportation application accounted for the largest share in 2018. The rising safety standards and increasing demand from automobile, aircraft, and railways are majorly driving the polymer coated fabrics market in the transportation application. Polymer Coated fabrics are appropriate for a wide range of automotive applications such as interior, exterior, airbags, seatbelt, and covers.

Competitive Landscape of Polymer Coated Fabrics Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis, 2017

2.1 Continental AG

2.2 Trelleborg AB

2.3 Saint-Gobain S.A.

2.4 Sieon Industries N.V.

2.5 Serge Ferrari Group

3 Competitive Situations and Trends

3.1 New Product Launches

3.2 Expansions

3.3 Acquisitions

3.4 Agreements

3.5 Partnerships

Enquire more @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=773169

Research Coverage:

This report segments the market for polymer coated fabrics based on polymer type, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies associated with the market for polymer coated fabrics.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald