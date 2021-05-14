Stem Cell Cord Blood Banking Market Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation And Market Size Report By TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Stem Cell Cord Blood Banking Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global stem cell/cord blood banking market was valued at about $6.96 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $10.79 billion at a CAGR of 11.6% through 2022.

The stem cell/cord blood banking global market consists of sales of stem cell/cord blood banking services and related goods. Cord stem cells are referred to as regenerative medicines which help in regeneration of tissues or cells in the body. Stem cells therapy is designed to aid the physician in performing medical treatment of different types of cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, graft-versus-host disease and heart diseases.

Major players in the stem cell/cord blood banking market are AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Cordlife, Cryo-Cell International, Esperite, and Americord Registry LLC.

Increasing number of cancer patients is a major driver for the stem cell/cord blood banking market. Cancer diseases such as leukemia and multiple myeloma can be treated by stem cell transplant. In stem cell transplant, treatment can be either done by autologous transplant in which the stem cells come from the same person who gets the transplant or by allogeneic transplant in which means the stem cells come from a matched related or unrelated donor. By using stem cells in the treatment of cancer, the blood forming stem cells which are damaged during chemotherapy can be restored. According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, around 609,640 deaths were caused due to prevalence of the cancer which can be treated by transplanting the stem cells.

Lack of awareness especially among pregnant women is a major restraint for the stem cell/cord blood banking market. This is mainly because a majority of pregnant women are unaware of the functioning of the public cord blood banks. Hence, this option is not fully explored despite the advantages of stem cell transplantation in treating cancer.

