Global Gene Editing Market – Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2025

This report focuses on the global Gene Editing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gene Editing development in United States, Europe and China.

Key drivers attributing to the expansion include early applications of DNA editing to therapeutics. Use of the technology for the disease eradication through direct correction of disturbances in normal physiology, engineering the immune response, and alteration of pathogen targets in the host is anticipated to drive the market with substantial opportunities.

Based on end user, the global gene editing technologies market has been segmented into biotechnology industry, horticulture industry, animal breeding and academic & research institutes. Academic and research institutes are expected to contribute maximum share in the global gene editing technologies market over the f recast period as majority of the therapeutic applications of gene editing are not yet commercialized.

United States is expected to lead the global market due to increasing number academic and research institutes. Market in APAC region is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to expansion activities by key market players in the region.

In 2017, the global Gene Editing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck

Horizo??n Discovery

Sangamo BioSciences

Integrated DNA Technologies

Lonza

New England Biolabs

OriGene Technologies

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals

Editas Medicine

CRISPR Therapeutics

RGen Solutions

Sigma-Aldrich

GeneCopoeia

Genscript Biotech

Agilent Technologies

Market analysis by product type

Crispr

Talen

Zfn

Market analysis by market

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Gene Editing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Gene Editing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gene Editing are as follows:

History Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

