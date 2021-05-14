Endodontic Devices Market Emerging Trends to 2027- Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Ultradent Products

According to a new market research study titled ‘Endodontic Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, End User and Geography’. The Global Endodontic Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 2,276.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,510.0 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global endodontic devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global endodontic devices market was segmented by product and end user. On the basis of the products the market is segmented as instruments and endodontic consumables. Further the instruments is segmented as apex locators, endodontic motors, endodontic scalers, machine assisted obturation systems, handpieces and endodontic lasers. Likewise endodontic consumables are further segmented into access preparation, shaping and cleaning and obturation materials.

Rising Incidences of Dental Problems Across The World

Dental and oral diseases are the most common non-communicable diseases that affect people once in their lifetime. A single tooth ache causes discomfort, pain, disfigurement and to worse it may can even lead to death. According to the Global Burden of Diseases Study 2016, published in September 2018 states that oral diseases has effected approximately 3.58 billion people across world. The dental diseases include dental caries, and it was estimated that approximately 11th most prevalent dental disease globally was severe periodontal disease which further resulted into tooth loss. The prevalence of the dental and oral conditions are rising across the globe. The conditions such as tooth loss, root canal, dry mouth, cavities, biting difficulties and others. Among all the dental problems tooth loss, root canal and cavities are the major dental problems faced by the people across the region. The major factors for the tooth loss are tooth decay, periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents and others. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that approximately 60-90% of children and nearly 100% of adults across globe have cavities. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the market for the endodontic devices is likely to propel during the forecast period.

Growing Dental Tourism In the Emerging Nations

In the recent years, dental treatment has emerged as an increasingly popular type of medical tourism. This trendy treatment involves travel outside of the local healthcare system to receive services at a substantially lower cost. The treatment typically takes place at the end of a vacation to make the most of the travel expense. The majority of dental tourism advertisements target Americans for treatment in Mexico or Costa Rico and Australians for treatment in Thailand, South Korea and India. Dental Tourism is an increasingly important segment of the medical tourism market. The dental tourism in Mexico has flourished in the coming years due to the high-quality of work in low price as compared to other countries. Government and industrial infrastructure and developments in the dental industry favors the growth of dental tourism in Mexico. The opportunities such as less cost with standards treatments and accessibility in Mexico helps to make further progress in dental tourism. In addition, the in US and Canada the citizens do not have dental insurance, and the low cost treatment is the attracting factors for most of the Americans in the region. The wide difference in the cost of treatment may save up to 60% off the US prices. Thus, owing to the facts mentioned the market for the endodontic devices is expected to growth opportunities.

The major players operating in the endodontic devices market include, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Ultradent Products Inc., Septodont Holding, Coltene Group, FKG Dentaire SA, Brasseler USA, MANI INC, and Nikinic Dental. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

