Sports Player Tracking And Analytics Market 2019-2027 / Analysis, Segmentation And Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the sports player tracking and analytics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million).The study includes drivers and restraints of the sports player tracking and analytics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the sports player tracking and analytics market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the sports player tracking and analytics market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research& development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the sports player tracking and analytics marketby segmenting the market based on the sports, application,and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

A rise in the adoption of SaaS-based sports software in the sports events is projected to propel the evolution of the market over the forecast period. Apart from this, tablets and smartphones enable training information to be simpler and easily accessible to sports management. This has influenced the market growth. Nonetheless, a low level of awareness about the innovative tracking & analytics tools in emerging as well as underdeveloped economies will inhibit the business growth over the forecast timeline.

Based on the sports, the market is sectored into Soccer, Auto Racing, Cricket, Basketball, Hockey, and Others. Application-wise, the industry is divided into Team Performance, Video Analysis, Athlete Performance, Pricing Optimization, Health Assessment, Fan Preferences & Engagement, and Others.

Some of the key players in sports player tracking and analytics market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., TABLEAU SOFTWARE,IBM Corporation, Sportradar AG, Real Sports Analytics, TruMedia Networks, STATS LLC, SportsMEDIA Technology Corp, Catapult , Chetu Inc., Sportvision, Competitive Sports Analysis, Hawk-Eye Innovations Ltd., Kinduct, Opta, SAS Institute Inc., Synergy, and ZTC.

