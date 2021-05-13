Here’s How Vapour Recovery Units Market Keep Key Segments Growth Rolling

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Vapour Recovery Units’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Carbovac (France), BORSIG Membrane Technology (Germany), John Zink Company (United States), SYMEX Technologies (United States), Aereon (United States), HY-BON/EDI (United States), Cool Sorption (Denmark), VOCZero (United Kingdom), Zeeco (United States), Flogistix (United States),Kappa Gi (Italy), Kilburn Engineering (India)



A vapour recovery unit system is composed of a scrubber, reciprocating compressor, motor and switchgear. It recovers the vapours that normally would be discarded by releasing to the atmosphere or flaring off. Vapour recovery is the process of recovering the harmful vapours and fluid contaminants from crude products to improve the purity and prevent the release of toxic pollutants into the atmosphere. It is also done in chemical processing industries to recover unwanted vapours from storage units to keep the chemicals pure and safe for use and transport.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Open-type Recovery, Closed-type Recovery), Application (Oil & Gas, Food Processing, Others), Technology (Adsorption, Membrane Separation, Condensation, Absorption)



Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Awareness about Decreasing the Effect of Contaminations

Stringent Government Rules and Regulations for Safety of the Environment

Restraints: High Cost Associated With Installation and Maintenance

Opportunities: Growing Opportunities in the Oil Storage Industry

Rising Chemical Industry Worldwide

Challenges: Improper Handling of Vapour Recovery Unit

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

