Golf Carts Market Detail Study on Statistics, Size, Trends, Growth, Segmentation, Revenue Manufacture & Forecast 2019-2025 by Product Types
Analytical Research Cognizance shares report on “Global Golf Carts Market 2019-2025” which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.
A golf cart is a small vehicle designed originally to carry two golfers and their golf clubs around a golf course or on desert trails with less effort than walking. The demand for electric powered golf cart is anticipated to increase in terms of value during the forecast period on the back of low maintenance requirement of solar powered golf carts.
The introduction of solar powered golf carts and rising inclination of end-user towards sustainable energy solutions, have propelled the golf carts towards advanced and low maintenance electric golf transformations boosting the demand for electric golf carts.
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the second largest market, owing to the increasing use of electric golf cart in other end use industry such as residential apartments, airports, malls and others. In Asia-Pacific a highest demand is projected to come from Japan followed by China, Australia & India.
The global Golf Carts market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Golf Carts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Golf Carts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Yamaha Golf-Car
Club Car
Speedways Electric
Maini Material Movement
Prevalence
Auto Power
Nebula Automotive
GDrive Golf Carts
Carrieall Car
Volmac Engg
Garia
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Product Type
Electric
Gasoline
By Seating Capacity
Small (2–4 Seater)
Medium (6–8 Seater)
Large (10+ Seater)
Segment by Application
Golf Courses
Airports
Hotel & Resorts
Railways
Housing Projects
PSUs
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Golf Carts Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Golf Carts Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Golf Carts Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Golf Carts Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Golf Carts Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Golf Carts Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Golf Carts Business
Chapter Eight: Golf Carts Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Golf Carts Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
