Golf Carts Market Detail Study on Statistics, Size, Trends, Growth, Segmentation, Revenue Manufacture & Forecast 2019-2025 by Product Types

A golf cart is a small vehicle designed originally to carry two golfers and their golf clubs around a golf course or on desert trails with less effort than walking. The demand for electric powered golf cart is anticipated to increase in terms of value during the forecast period on the back of low maintenance requirement of solar powered golf carts.

The introduction of solar powered golf carts and rising inclination of end-user towards sustainable energy solutions, have propelled the golf carts towards advanced and low maintenance electric golf transformations boosting the demand for electric golf carts.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the second largest market, owing to the increasing use of electric golf cart in other end use industry such as residential apartments, airports, malls and others. In Asia-Pacific a highest demand is projected to come from Japan followed by China, Australia & India.

The global Golf Carts market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Golf Carts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Golf Carts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Yamaha Golf-Car

Club Car

Speedways Electric

Maini Material Movement

Prevalence

Auto Power

Nebula Automotive

GDrive Golf Carts

Carrieall Car

Volmac Engg

Garia

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Electric

Gasoline

By Seating Capacity

Small (2–4 Seater)

Medium (6–8 Seater)

Large (10+ Seater)

Segment by Application

Golf Courses

Airports

Hotel & Resorts

Railways

Housing Projects

PSUs

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Golf Carts Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Golf Carts Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Golf Carts Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Golf Carts Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Golf Carts Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Golf Carts Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Golf Carts Business

Chapter Eight: Golf Carts Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Golf Carts Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

