Global ATM Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Outlook with Company Analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2023

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global ATM Market. The report analyses the ATM Market of 19 countries that includes U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K, France, Turkey, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Australia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Nigeria. The ATM market of the 19 countries have been analysed by volume (numbers), value and the number of ATMs installed by banks/deployers. The data has been presented for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to research report “Global ATM Market Report (2019 Edition) – Country Analysis By Installed Base, By Value, Installed Base By Banks: Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” the ATM market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 10.5% during 2018–2023, while volume is expected to witness a CAGR around 4.13% during forecast period.

Over the recent years, ATM market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing bank system penetration in emerging and developing nations and growing number of automated bank branches. Moreover, rise in the demand for advanced feature ATMs and rising per capita income has been driving the market growth of ATMs globally. Further, increasing demand for convenient and time saving ATMs is expected to fuel the market growth in forecast period. However, growing prominence of the cashless transactions is anticipated to hinder the market growth. Amongst the countries, China accounts for the largest share in the global ATM market in 2017.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

The report titled has covered and analysed the potential of ATM market and provides statistics and information on market size, volume, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the ATM market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global ATM Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

ATM Market– Sizing, Growth, Forecast – Installed Base

ATM Market– Sizing, Growth, Forecast – By Value

ATM Installed Base By Banks

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K, France, Turkey, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Australia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

ATM Market– Sizing, Growth, Forecast – Installed Base

ATM Market– Sizing, Growth, Forecast – By Value

ATM Installed Base By Banks

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends.

Porter Five Forces Analysis.

SWOT Analysis.

Company Analysis – NCR Corp., Diebold Nixdorf, Hyosung Corp., Hitachi, Fujitsu, GRG Banking, Euro Net Worldwide, OKI Electric Industry, Brinks.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Strategic Recommendations

Chapter Four: ATM Market: Product Outlook

Chapter Five: Global ATM Market: An Analysis

Chapter Six: Global ATM Market: Country Analysis

Chapter Seven: Global ATM Market Dynamics

Chapter Eight: Porter Five Force Analysis

Chapter Nine: SWOT Analysis

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

