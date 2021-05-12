Extracellular Matrix Market Analysis by BD,Cardinal Health,MedXL Inc.,Guerbet Group. | Outlet till 2027

The exclusive report on Extracellular Matrix Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a holistic view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers to take sound investment evaluation.

Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights of the market backed by the telephonic interviews with Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s) and Subject Matter Expertise (SME’s). This model negates drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used to estimate the Extracellular Matrix Market size and forecasts till 2027.

The global extracellular matrix market accounted to US$ 24.30 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 47.46Mn by 2027.

The potential of regenerative medicine that facilitates tissue regeneration in the affected area reduced the requirement of tissue transplant. The extracellular matrix is derived from a readily available tissue source, it can stimulate the growth of tissue in vivo with minimal inflammation, and it is available off the shelf. These advantages of the extracellular matrix enables in the ideal soft tissue replacement treatment procedures to repair contour defects. Therefore, there is increase in the vascular reconstruction or the plastic surgeries are anticipated to grow the extracellular matrix during the forecast period. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) states that in 2018, across US approximately 17.7 million surgical and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures were performed. This accounts nearly 277,000 more cosmetic procedures performed in 2017. In addition, nearly 2.68 million procedures were performed for soft tissue repair fillers and this surgery has grown by 2% from 2017. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the market is likely to propel during the forecast period.

Admedus Coloplast Group Merck KGaA Smith & Nephew MTF Biologics Lattice Biologics Ltd. COOK BIOTECH, INC. Medtronic Aziyo Biologics, Inc. DSM Biomedical

