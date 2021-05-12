Bone Distractors Market Size to surge at 7.9% CAGR and Hit 134.54 Billion by 2026
Global Bone Distractors Market is accounted for $67.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $134.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising incidence of facial deformities, growing number of people with bone defects and craniofacial anomalies and increasing awareness and financial assistance are fueling the market growth. However, complications associated with the use of bone distractors, shortage of skilled orthopedic surgeons may hamper the growth of the bone distracters market.
Based on Material, Mandibular distractors segment is likely to have a huge demand. The rising incidence of facial deformities and the ability of mandibular distractors to eliminate the need for invasive surgeries will boost the growth of the segment. Mandibular distraction is a method used to increase the length of the jaw bone. It requires a surgical procedure to attach the distractors, one each side of the jaw bone.
By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to growing number of orthopedic and craniofacial surgeries and rising healthcare expenditure are contributing to the bone distractors market growth in this region.
Some of the key players in global Bone Distractors market are:
Zimmer Biomet, Vilex, Stryker, KLS Martin Group, Innomed, DePuy Synthes (Johnson and Johnson), Cibei, Arthrex and Acumed
Material Covered:
Small bone distractors
Palatal distractors
Mandibular distractors
Jaw Distractor
Implantable Bone Distractor
Alveolar distractors
Other Materials
Placement Type Covered:
Internal distractors
External distractors
Application Covered:
Research Institutes
Hospitals
Regions Covered:
North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand, South Korea , Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Some Points of TOC:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
Chapter Two: Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
Chapter Five: Global Bone Distractors Market, By Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Small bone distractors
5.3 Palatal distractors
5.4 Mandibular distractors
5.5 Jaw Distractor
5.6 Implantable Bone Distractor
5.7 Alveolar distractors
5.8 Other Materials
Chapter Six: Global Bone Distractors Market, By Placement Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Internal distractors
6.3 External distractors
Chapter Seven: Global Bone Distractors Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Research Institutes
7.3 Hospitals
Chapter Eight: Global Bone Distractors Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
