Know detail about Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market 2019 current updates, developments status by top players 2020

In this report, global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market will reach 5673.1 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 3.13%

The global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market was valued at 4863.6 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 5673.1 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.13% during 2017-2022.

Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is an odorless, tasteless, porous white powder derived from wood pulp or refined cotton. With a wide range of chemical, technical, and economic benefits, MCC is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry, food industry etc.

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) can be divided into two categories—Refined Cotton Based type and Wood Pulp Based type. Wood Pulp Based type sales market share accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 84.14% in 2017, Refined Cotton Based type account for 15.86%.

The sales market share of global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) in Pharmaceutical use, Food & Beverage use, Cosmetics & Personal Care use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 61.42%, 18.78%, 13.65% and 6.15% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market has the most promising sales prospects in Pharmaceutical use.

Geographically, the production of microcrystalline cellulose is mainly focus on USA, Europe, South America, China, Japan and India. North America, Europe dominated the market with the share 50.7% respectively. In addition, American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, FMC is the largest manufacturer in the world and its plant in USA located in Newark, Ireland. As to Europe, the JRS has become a leader. In Taiwan, it is Mingtai that leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Anhui, Shandong and Zhejiang province.

FMC is the largest company in the global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market, accounted for 39.08% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by JRS and Mingtai, accounted for 22.06% and 10.09% of the revenue market share in 2017. The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten manufacturers account for 89.77 % of the revenue market.

Top Most Key Vendors in Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market are FMC, JRS, Mingtai, Asahi Kasei, Accent Microcell, Wei Ming Pharmaceutical, Juku Orchem Private Limited, BLANVER, Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical, Linghu Xinwang Chemical, Shandong Guangda, Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical, Jining Six Best Excipients, Aoda Pharmaceutical, QuFuShi Medical, Ahua Pharmaceutical, Qufu Tianli, Xinda biotchnology, Rutocel

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market: Application Segment Analysis

Wood Pulp Based, Refined Cotton Based

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market: Product Segment Analysis

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Other

