Global Compounding Pharmacies Market 2020: Analysis by Product Type (Oral, Topical, Ophthalmic, Injectables, Others), By Therapeutic Area, End User, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast to 2024
“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Compounding Pharmacies”, this report helps to analyze top Key Players, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Compounding Pharmacies Market. The report has further analysed the Compounding Pharmacies Market by By Product Type (Oral, Topical, Ophthalmic, Injectables and Others), By Therapeutic Area (Hormone Replacement, Pain Management, Dermatology and Others) and By End User (Adult, Pediatric, Geriatric and Veterinary). The Global Compounding Pharmacies Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil and Mexico) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Valued at approximately USD 9689.56 million in the year 2018, the global compounding pharmacies market is being influenced by several key factors such as rising share of elderly individuals, increase in per capita expenditure on healthcare as well as rising trend of adopting personalized medicines. Furthermore, increasing population growth rate with significant share of people suffering from a slew of diseases such as cancers, cardiovascular disorders, hormonal imbalances, etc., have been propelling the demand for customized pharmaceutical products that can be most effective to their individual health conditions.
Furthermore, the œone-size-fits-all characteristic of majority of mass produced drugs means that several patients™ requirements are not met. In such circumstances, the patients often rely on the services provided by the compounding pharmacies. Above and beyond, patients utilizing personalized compounded medications often experience fewer side effects than those treated with generic medications. Within the different therapeutic areas of compounded pharmaceutical products, hormone replacement therapy and pain management remained the chief money-spinning segments. On the basis of end user, the global compounding pharmacies market is dominated by adults encompassing the age group of 19 to 64 years.
The report has covered and analysed the potential of global compounding pharmacies market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares, market attractiveness and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.
Scope of the Report
Global Compounding Pharmacies Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Global Market “ Sizing, Growth, Forecast
Analysis by Product Type “ Oral, Topical, Ophthalmic, Injectables, Others
Analysis by Therapeutic Area – Hormone Replacement, Pain Management, Dermatology, Others
Analysis by End User – Adult, Pediatric, Geriatric, Veterinary
Market Attractiveness of Compounding Pharmacies Market By Product, Therapeutic Area, By End-User
Regional Compounding Pharmacies Market“ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Regional Market “ Sizing, Growth, Forecast
Analysis by Product Type “ Oral, Topical, Ophthalmic, Injectables, Others
Analysis by Therapeutic Area – Hormone Replacement, Pain Management, Dermatology, Others
Analysis by End User – Adult, Pediatric, Geriatric, Veterinary
Regional Market Attractiveness of Compounding Pharmacies Market By Country
Country Analysis “ United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, India China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Compounding Pharmacies Market “ Sizing, Growth, Forecast
Other Report Highlights:
Market Dynamics “ Drivers and Restraints
Market Trends
Competitive Landscape, Company Share Analysis, Merger and Acquisitions of Key Industry Players
SWOT Analysis
Porter Five Force Analysis
Policy and Regulatory Landscape
Company Analysis “ Fagron, PharMEDium, Dougherty™s Pharmacy, ITC Compounding Pharmacy, Fresenius Kabi, Clinigen Group, Absolute Pharmacy, McGuff Compounding Pharmacy Services, Inc., and Harrow Health, Inc.
