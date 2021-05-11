Fatty Acids market 2019 global industry size, share, forecasts analysis, company profiles, competitive landscape and key regions 2026 available at Alexa Reports

In this report, global Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized Market will reach 235.23 Billion USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 3.24%

The global Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized market was valued at 194.28 Billion USD in 2017 and will reach 235.23 Billion USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.24% during 2017-2022.

Fatty acids are important component of lipids (fat-soluble components of living cells) in plants, animals, and microorganisms. Generally, a fatty acid consists of a straight chain of an even number of carbon atoms, with hydrogen atoms along the length of the chain and at one end of the chain and a carboxyl group (?COOH) at the other end. It is this carboxyl group that makes it an acid (carboxylic acid). If the carbon-to-carbon bonds are all single, the acid is saturated; if any of the bonds is double or triple, the acid is unsaturated and is more reactive. A few fatty acids have branched chains; others contain ring structures (e.g., prostaglandins). Fatty acids are not found in a free state in nature; commonly they exist in combination with the alcohol glycerol in the form of triglyceride.

Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized can be divided into four categories: Fatty Acids type, Me Esters type, Sulfurized type and Vegetable-Oil type. Vegetable-Oil type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 93.79% in 2017, followed by Fatty Acids type, account for 5.26% and Me Esters type account for 0.86%.

The sales market share of global Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized in Food use, Industrial use, Biodiesel use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 76.68%, 19.86%, 1.28% and 2.18% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized market has the most promising sales prospects in food use.

Our research center data shows that Indonesia is the biggest contributor to the Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized revenue market, accounted for 19.73% of the total global market with a revenue of 38.33 Billion USD in 2017, followed by Malaysia, 16.19% with a revenue of 31.45 Billion USD.

ADM is the largest company in the global Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized market, accounted for 9.55% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Wilmar and COFCO, accounted for 5.41% and 2.31% of the revenue market share in 2017. The Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top twenty manufacturers account for only 23.82% of the revenue market.

Top Most Key Vendors in Fatty Acids Market are Wilmar, KLK, IOI, Musim Mas, Oleon(Avril), ADM, Bunge, Cargill, LouisDreyfus, KAO, Permata Hijau Group, Pacific Oleochemicals, Ecogreen, Teck Guan, Kwantas Link, COFCO, Xiwang Group, Cambridge Olein, Zhejiang Zanyu, Sichuan Tianyu, Shandong Jinda Shuangpeng Group

Fatty Acids Market: Application Segment Analysis

Fatty Acids, Vegetable-Oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized

Fatty Acids Market: Product Segment Analysis

Food, Industrial, Biodiesel, Others

