Ear Tube Devices Market Size to surge at 2.8% CAGR and Hit 88.48 Million by 2027

Global Ear Tube Devices Market is accounted for $69.01 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $88.48 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. The high prevalence of otitis media, development of new and improved ear tube products, high awareness level among practitioners and patients are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, disadvantages of ear tubes, availability of alternatives, and unfavorable reimbursement conditions in underdeveloped nations are restricting the market growth.

Ear tubes (tympanostomy tubes, ventilation tubes, pressure equalization tubes) are tiny, hollow cylinders, usually made of plastic or metal that is surgically inserted into the eardrum. Ear tube devices allow air to flow in so that the pressure in the ear is the same on both the sides of the eardrum. Ear tubes are placed to avoid recurring infections, which are irrepressible through therapeutic treatments. Ear tubes also prevent ear infections spreading nearby bones, brain or nearby nerves.

Based on end-user, Ear Nose Throat (ENT) clinics segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increase in patient demand for the ear tubes that are having the hearing issues so as to sort them out easily with general surgery. By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the focus on new product developments for ear tube devices which would ease in the treatment method and also by improving the healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure in this region.

Some of the key players in global Ear Tube Devices market are:

Acclarent, Adept Medical, Anthony Products, Aventa Med, DTR Medical, Exmoor Plastics, Grace Medical, Heinz Kurz, Medtronic, Olympus, Preceptis Medical, Preceptis Medical, Summit Medical, and Teleflex.

Materials Covered:

Fluoroplastic Tube

Metal Tube

Micron

Phosphorylcholine (PC)

Polyethylene

Silicone Tube

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Ultrasil

Other Materials

End Users Covered:

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Ear Nose Throat (ENT) Clinics

Home Usage

Hospitals

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand, South Korea , Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

Chapter Five: Global Ear Tube Devices Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Fluoroplastic Tube

5.3 Metal Tube

5.4 Micron

5.5 Phosphorylcholine (PC)

5.6 Polyethylene

5.7 Silicone Tube

5.8 Stainless Steel

5.9 Titanium

5.10 Ultrasil

5.11 Other Materials

Chapter Six: Global Ear Tube Devices Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ambulatory Surgical Center

6.3 Ear Nose Throat (ENT) Clinics

6.4 Home Usage

6.5 Hospitals

Chapter Seven: Global Ear Tube Devices Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

Chapter Eight: Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

Chapter Nine: Company Profiling

9.1 Acclarent

9.2 Adept Medical

9.3 Anthony Products

9.4 AventaMed

9.5 DTR Medical

9.6 Exmoor Plastics

9.7 Grace Medical

9.8 Heinz Kurz

9.9 Medtronic

9.10 Olympus

9.11 Preceptis Medical

9.12 Preceptis Medical

9.13 Summit Medical

9.14 Teleflex

